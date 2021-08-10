SALEM — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown declared a state of emergency in Oregon on Tuesday, Aug. 10, to ensure additional resources are available to respond to forecasted excessively high temperatures, according to a release from the governor’s office.
The emergency declaration was triggered by the need for state agencies to assist local and Tribal jurisdictions in providing for the health and safety of their residents, the release said. Multiple days of extreme heat with little or no cooling overnight may also impact critical infrastructure, causing utility outages and transportation disruptions.
“Oregon is facing yet another extreme heat wave, and it is critical that every level of government has the resources they need to help keep Oregonians safe and healthy,” Brown said. “I encourage Oregonians to take proactive steps to keep themselves and their families safe, including drinking plenty of fluids, taking advantage of cooling centers, and checking in on neighbors, friends, and loved ones.”
Brown has directed the Office of Emergency Management to activate the state's Emergency Coordination Center to coordinate essential protective measures, the release said. She has also directed state agencies to provide any assistance requested by OEM to support response efforts.
