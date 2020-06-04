SALEM — Gov. Kate Brown on Thursday, June 4, ordered all state of Oregon flags at Oregon public institutions to be flown at half-staff in honor of George Floyd, who died on May 25 in Minneapolis, according to a press release from Brown’s office.
“We lower the Oregon flag to half-staff to recognize a profound loss of life, one that affects us all,” Brown said in the release. “As we mourn the loss of George Floyd, let us remember the many black lives that have been taken by unnecessary violence. And let us commit ourselves, and our country, to fundamental change.”
State flags should be lowered to half-staff from 11 a.m. to sunset on June 4. A memorial service for George Floyd will be held today in Minneapolis at 11 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.