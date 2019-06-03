SALEM — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown will sign a proclamation June 7, declaring it gun violence awareness day.
She will be joined by legislators and members of the Oregon chapter of Moms Demand Action, a national gun safety organization that campaigned for Brown in the 2018 election.
Hilary Uhlig, the legislative lead for the Oregon chapter, said they were disappointed that the governor sacrificed her promised gun legislation earlier this month to end a Republican walkout and pass a large school funding bill.
“We definitely are hopeful that we will continue to work with legislators to get some positive gun violence prevention passed,” Uhlig said.
For her part, Brown said this year’s legislative bargaining is part of a long fight and that revenue from the school funding bill will contribute to safer schools.
“The significant investments that we are making through the Student Success Act in behavioral health, in counselors, in ensuring that our students have access to the mental health support and services that they need … will hopefully reduce any opportunities for violence in our schools across the state,” Brown said.
The governor said she anticipates introducing firearms safety legislation in future sessions and encouraged students to stay engaged.
