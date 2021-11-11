SALEM — Cascade Natural Gas customers are going to pay more for heating their homes.
The Oregon Public Utility Commission recently approved rate increases for Cascade Natural Gas customers due to the annual purchased gas adjustment. The increase went into effect Nov. 1, according to the press release from the commission.
The PUC approves adjustments annually to the rates of the three regulated natural gas companies to reflect changes in the actual cost of wholesale priced natural gas, known as the "Purchased Gas Adjustment."
The PUC approved an overall revenue increase of $7.4 million for Cascade Natural customers for the PGA annual filing when compared to 2020 company gross revenues. The increase is largely due to significant weather-related events and the increase in natural gas prices worldwide, according to the press release, and breakdowns as follows:
• Residential customers: The monthly bill of a typical customer using an average of 60 therms per month will increase by $5.33, or 10.2%, from $52.12 to $57.45.
• Commercial customers: The monthly bill of a typical customer using an average of 252 therms per month will increase by $21.96, or 12.5%, from $175.35 to $197.31.
• Industrial customers: The monthly bill of a typical customer using an average of 1,580 therms per month will increase by $132.28, or 12.9%, from $1,026.18 to $1,158.46.
According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration’s 2021 Winter Fuels Outlook, nearly half of U.S. households that heat primarily with natural gas will spend 30% more on average than they spent last winter.
