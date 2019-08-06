SALEM — The Oregon Speed Zone Review Panel will meet at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 14, at the Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife Building, 4034 Fairview Industrial Drive S.E. in Salem, in the Commission conference room.
The Speed Zone Review Panel is meeting to continue its oversight role in updating the Oregon Administrative Rules for setting designated speed limits. Oregon Department of Transportation representatives will present draft rules for changes in the speed zoning process and procedures and will ask for feedback from the Speed Zone Review Panel. There are no contested speed zones scheduled for discussion at this meeting.
The Oregon Speed Zone Review Panel, which also serves as an advisory body to ODOT, is comprised of representatives from the Transportation Safety Committee, the Oregon State Police, the Association of Oregon Counties, the League of Oregon Cities and ODOT.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.