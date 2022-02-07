SALEM — The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality in a recent press release announced it has new leadership in its Water Quality Program and Eastern Region offices.
Jennifer Wigal is the new Water Quality Program administrator, replacing Justin Green, who left DEQ to pursue other interests; and Shannon Davis is the Eastern Region administrator, replacing Linda Hayes-Gorman, who is retiring from the agency.
The two administrators come from within the managerial ranks at DEQ and bring a wealth of experience to their new jobs.
Davis has led the Lifecycle Programs Team in DEQ’s Materials Management Division for the past four years. The program studies environmental impact of the full lifespan of materials and products, from manufacture to disposal.
Davis has worked in the materials management field for 15 years. In addition to her work at DEQ, she has tackled environmental issues for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the state of Arizona and in the halls of Congress. While at EPA, she contributed to national materials management policy development and co-led the West Coast Climate and Materials Management Forum.
As director of Arizona DEQ’s waste programs and Pima County’s air quality program, Davis focused on environmental policy development and implementation. She also served three elected officials, including chief of staff to a member of the U.S. House of Representatives. She also had the privilege of supporting indigenous communities throughout the Southwest in the stewardship efforts of their land.
Wigal has more than 20 years’ experience working in water quality programs at the state and federal level. She’s been at Oregon DEQ since 2008, and most recently served as Water Quality deputy administrator.
In her tenure at DEQ, she’s held several roles within the Water Quality Program, including managing Oregon’s Water Quality Standards Program and the Water Quality Assessments Program. Prior to DEQ, she built her expertise in water quality programs at EPA headquarters, working in water quality standards and permitting. Wigal also has held national leadership positions, including serving as the president (2017-18) and vice president (2016-17) of the Association of Clean Water Administrators.
