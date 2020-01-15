PORTLAND — Despite crude oil price fluctuation and growing geopolitical concerns with Iran in the last week, pump prices remain fairly steady, according to AAA Oregon/Idaho.
For the week, the national average for regular gasoline remains at $2.58 a gallon. The Oregon average falls a penny to $3. The current average in Pendleton is $2.86, down from $2.88 a week ago and a $2.91 average a month ago.
“Decreasing demand for gasoline along with growing stocks are helping to minimize fluctuations in gas prices, despite tensions with Iran over the past week,” said Marie Dodds, public affairs director for AAA Oregon/Idaho.
Oregon is one of 40 states and the District of Columbia where gas prices are lower now than a week ago. Delaware (5 cents) and Kentucky (5 cents) have the largest weekly declines in the country. Michigan (6 cents) has the biggest weekly jump.
This week there are five states with an average above $3 a gallon, down from six a week ago. For the ninth week in a row, there are no states with an average above $4 a gallon. California’s average had topped the $4 mark last fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.