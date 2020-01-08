PORTLAND — Gas price averages are showing little movement this week, according to the latest report from AAA Oregon, but that could change if crude oil prices fluctuate due to geopolitical concerns surrounding events in the Middle East.
For the week, the Oregon average for regular fell a penny to $3.02 while the national average remains at $2.59 a gallon.
“Gas prices are starting 2020 at higher prices than at the start of 2019,” according to Marie Dodds, director of government and public affairs for AAA Oregon. “The national average is about 35 cents more and the Oregon average about 10 cents more than a year ago.”
