Oregon Gov. Kate Brown discusses Oregon's future transition to clean electricity Sept. 28, 2022, during the opening ceremony of the Wheatridge Renewable Energy Facility near Lexington. Brown on Nov. 28 45,000 people for past Oregon offenses of simple possession of marijuana.

 

SALEM — Gov. Kate Brown has pardoned an estimated 45,000 people for past Oregon offenses of simple possession of marijuana, an action that will wipe their convictions from their records and enable them to have easier access to jobs, housing and education.

Brown's action, which she announced Nov. 28, follows a similar move Oct. 6 by President Joe Biden to remove federal charges of simple possession against 6,500 people.

