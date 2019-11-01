SALEM — Gov. Kate Brown announced Thursday she’ll lead a delegation of 41 Oregon government and business officials on an 11-day trip to Japan and South Korea.
The Nov. 5-16 trip is meant to boost foreign investment in Oregon and exports of Oregon products to Asia. Stops include Seoul in South Korea, and Kyoto and Tokyo in Japan.
“A thriving economy here in Oregon is influenced by markets across the world,” Brown said in a statement, adding, “I am proud to share Oregon’s unique products, services, and companies with the rest of the world.”
South Korea and Japan rank as Oregon’s third and fourth largest trading partners, buying $3.93 billion in Oregon goods — about 15% of the state’s total exports, according to Business Oregon, the state’s official business development agency. The biggest export is Oregon agricultural products. China is the top trade partner, followed by Canada. The state counts 150 Japanese companies doing business in Oregon.
The group includes state officials involved with business development, agriculture, tourism, Portland city officials working on the port and tourism, plus Hillsboro Mayor Steve Callaway and two city economic development officials will make the trip. Fourteen executives from Oregon’s business community will also take part, representing outdoor apparel and gear, precision instruments, helicopter manufacturing, wireless, wineries, beef and fruit.
