SALEM — Tina Kotek wasted no time in laying out her priorities once she was sworn in Monday, Jan. 9, as Oregon’s 39th governor.

In addition to her longstanding promise to declare a state of emergency to combat homelessness — which she will sign Tuesday — Kotek also proposes to set an annual target of 36,000 new housing units and to seek $130 million immediately to deal with those issues.

