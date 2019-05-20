SALEM — A multifaceted gun control bill pushed by Oregon Democrats may be dead this session, but advocates and opponents alike are confident it will return.
The Statesman Journal reports that Senate Bill 978 was a casualty of the deal that got Senate Republicans to end their four-day walkout and return to the Capitol, allowing Democrats to pass a multibillion-dollar education revenue bill on May 13.
The move to include SB978 in the trade disappointed gun control advocates inside and outside the Capitol. The measure would have required safe gun storage; placed liability on gun owners if a gun is stolen, but not reported, and used to injure a person or property; outlawed untraceable and undetectable firearms; granted local authorities the power to regulate firearm access in public buildings; and allowed retailers to set higher minimum purchasing age restrictions.
"We certainly had hopes that this would be a big year for sweeping gun control and gun regulation here in Oregon," said Hilary Uhlig, state campaigns lead for Moms Demand Action in Oregon. "If it was too hard to stomach as a package, we are used to incremental change and we will keep working until we can stem the tide of gun death."
