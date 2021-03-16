SALEM — Oregon Sen. Bill Hansell has an additional job.
The Republican from Athena was recently appointed to serve on the Oregon State Fair Council by Senate President Pete Courtney, according to a press release.
“I am excited and honored to have been appointed to the State Fair Council, formerly called the State Fair Board,” Hansell said. “I look forward to ensuring state and county fairs will be enjoyed by countless more Oregonians in the future.”
The Oregon State Fair Council is a state of Oregon Public Corporation, with 11 council members appointed by the governor. Two additional positions are reserved for a state senator and a state representative and are appointed by the senate president and House speaker, respectively.
“I want to thank Senate President Peter Courtney for the appointment. I look forward to serving on the council,” Hansell said. “The Oregon State Fair has been held since the early days of statehood, and along with county fairs, are critical sources of economic vitality and cultural celebration.”
Hansell’s appointment to the fair council was met with excitement in Umatilla County.
“Hansell’s background, wisdom and dedication will make him a great advocate for our state and county fairs,” said Umatilla County Commissioner Dan Dorran. “I believe he is the first elected official from Umatilla County to serve on the State Fair Council and I know he will do a great job and serve us well.”
