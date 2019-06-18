SALEM — Legislation introduced by Sen. Bill Hansell, R-Athena, unanimously passed the Legislature and was signed into law by Oregon Gov. Kate Brown on Monday.
Senate Bill 290 makes farmers, ranchers and volunteers immune from civil liabilities resulting from wildfire fighting efforts. The legislation was inspired by the Substation Fire, which burned 80,000 acres of land in Sherman and Wasco counties last July.
“This is a good Samaritan bill for farmers and ranchers to plow fire lines, and it protects these farmers and ranchers from liability,” Hansell said. “I am proud to have witnessed the ceremonial signing along with the farmers and ranchers that it will help.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.