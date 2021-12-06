SALEM — The Oregon Judicial Department in a press release Friday, Dec. 3, reported fraudulent phone calls, emails and texts again are targeting Oregonians and threatening them with fines, prosecution or jail time for failing to comply with jury service.
Most of the recent reports are from the Willamette Valley, according to the department, but it is likely that other areas may be targeted as well.
In these calls, emails or texts, recipients are pressured to provide confidential data, such as bank account information, credit card numbers, date of birth or Social Security numbers, potentially leading to identity theft and fraud. These fraudulent calls or messages — which threaten recipients with fines and jail time if they do not comply — are not connected with the state or federal courts.
State and federal courts do not require anyone to provide sensitive information in a telephone call, email or text. Oregon state courts may provide jury notices and reminders by text, but these will not request personal information, make threats or demand money, according to the press release.
The Oregon Judicial Department advised anyone receiving such a jury-related telephone call, email or text demanding information or money should not provide the information or payment, reply directly to the text or email, click on any links or open any attachments — even if it appears the message is coming from the court or a local police agency. Scammers often can create messages that look like they are coming from a legitimate source. If possible, get the caller's name and number and then hang up. Reach out directly to the local court to verify or report the contact.
For state courts, including the circuit courts in each Oregon county, report the call or contact to the local circuit court jury coordinator immediately. Contact information for Oregon’s state circuit courts is available at courts.oregon.gov/courts. For Oregon’s federal courts, information about jury service and possible scams is available at ord.uscourts.gov/jurors.
The department also stated it is a crime for anyone to falsely claim to be a state or federal court official.
If you have received one of these calls, emails or texts and have given out personal information, monitor your account statements and credit reports carefully. If any unauthorized charges are made, report the theft to local law enforcement and the Federal Trade Commission at 877-438-4338 or www.consumer.gov/idtheft. And contact a credit bureau to request it place a fraud alert on your credit history.
