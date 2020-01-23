SALEM — The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department is looking for qualified candidates to apply to the agency's Local Government Grant Program Advisory Committee, according to a press release.
There are two openings, one for a county representative east of the Cascades, and another for a citizen representative for the public at large.
The grant program is funded by the Oregon Lottery and awards about $6 million to community outdoor recreation projects throughout the state each year.
The committee meets for three days in Salem each June to review project applications and recommend funding recipients to the Oregon State Parks and Recreation Commission. Committee members typically serve four-year terms and are required to review the grant applications ahead of the yearly meeting along with attending the meeting in June.
The release states that qualified candidates will have a demonstrated interest in outdoor recreation. Interested candidates should contact Mark Cowan, OPRD grant program coordinator, and request an interest form at mark.cowan@oregon.gov or 503-986-0591.
