BEND — A man shot by police as Black Friday shoppers gathered at a north Bend shopping center has been identified as Adam L. Gilliam, 28.
District Attorney John Hummel released information Monday into the shooting that left Gilliam hospitalized but expected to survive. Hummel did not release the name of the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office deputy or deputies who shot Gilliam four times, or why it's thought police shot Gilliam.
"The investigation regarding the details of the actual firing of the weapon(s) is still active and releasing DA Hummel’s impressions of who fired might subtly influence eyewitnesses’ memories," read a statement from the DA's office.
