SALEM — The annual open enrollment for Medicare ends Dec. 7 and the Oregon Senior Health Insurance Benefits Assistance Program in the Oregon Health Insurance Marketplace offers those eligible for Medicare assistance in securing the health insurance that best meets their needs. SHIBA provides free health insurance counseling to explain how the Medicare program works, more insurance options that work with Medicare, and help with reducing out-of-pocket costs.
To enroll for the first time or to make changes to your coverage, contact SHIBA at 1-800-722-4134 or www. shiba.oregon.gov. To find local help, go to https://healthcare. oregon.gov/shiba. There is also a new Medicare plan finder tool this year, the first upgrade in a decade, available at www.medicare.gov/ plan-compare/#/. The finder allows users to shop and compare Medicare Advantage and Part D plans.
