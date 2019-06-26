BOARDMAN — Oregon U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley will hold a town hall in Morrow County on Saturday, July 6.
The first town hall is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. in the theater at SAGE Center, 101 Olson Road, in Boardman.
Merkley will update constituents on his work in Washington, D.C., and answer questions and invite suggestions about how to tackle the challenges facing Oregon and America.
Since joining the Senate in 2009, Merkley has held a town hall in each of Oregon’s 36 counties every year.
