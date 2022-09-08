Cristina Eisenberg.jpeg

Cristina Eisenberg is the first associate dean for inclusive excellence and director of tribal initiatives at the Oregon State University College of Forestry.

 Katy Nesbitt/For the East Oregonian

CORVALLIS — Western forestry practices have evolved the past 120 years through observation, experimentation and management based on desired results. To further the understanding of natural systems, the Oregon State University College of Forestry is incorporating Indigenous knowledge into its curriculum and facilitating tribal enrollment.

To offer the best forestry education available through academia, experience and generational knowledge and to develop a diverse student body skilled to manage the nation’s forests, Cristina Eisenberg was named the College of Forestry’s first associate dean for inclusive excellence and director of tribal initiatives.

