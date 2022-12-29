New laws take effect Jan. 1

PENDLETON — A total of 20 new laws out of the 2022 Oregon legislative session go into effect Jan. 1.
From expanding worker compensation to increasing access to dental care and newborn nurse home visiting services, many of the laws coming received bipartisan legislative support.
Mandatory overtime (SB 1513)
Senate Bill 1513 prohibits employers from taking adverse employment action against workers in baking and tortilla manufacturing establishments who refuse to work mandatory overtime shifts unless their employer has provided at least five days advance notice of that overtime shift. SB 1513 passed the Senate 24-2 and the House 36-21.
Paid leave (SB 1515)
Senate Bill 1515 modifies the definition of “benefit year” for the purposes of Oregon’s paid family and medical leave insurance program. The updated definition of benefit year will be for a period of 52 consecutive weeks beginning the Sunday immediately preceding the date on which family, medical or safe leave commences. SB 1515 passed the Senate 23-0 and the House 50-1.
Dental care (SB 1538)
Senate Bill 1538 establishes the COFA Dental Program in the Oregon Health Authority to provide dental care to low income citizens of island nations who are members of the Compact of Free Association who reside in Oregon. The law also appropriates money from the state's general fund for the purposes of establishing the program. SB 1538 passed the Senate 25-1 and the House 57-1.
Newborns (SB 1555)
Senate Bill 1555 specifies that a health plan offered in Oregon must reimburse in full the cost to a provider of delivering universal newborn nurse home visiting services provided by the Oregon Health Authority. SB 1555 passed the Senate 19-4 and the House 48-9.
Noncitizens (SB 1560)
Senate Bill 1560 updates references to an individual who is not a citizen from “alien” to “non-citizen.” The bill directs state agencies to use "noncitizen" in rules and regulations to reference an individual who is not a citizen or national of the United States and to update rules and regulations that use "alien" to use "noncitizen." SB 1560 passed the Senate 25-0 and the House 48-9.
Sexual assault kit (SB 1574)
Senate Bill 1574 allows for the inclusion of specific documentation on injuries, evidence and forensic exam histories to be included in a sexual assault forensic evidence kit if authorized by the victim. SB 1574 passed the Senate and the House unanimously.
Settlements (SB 1586)
Senate Bill 1586 clarifies prohibitions that make it unlawful for employers to require former employees to enter into an agreement that prevents them from disclosing unlawful discrimination and harassment experienced in the workplace. In the case of a settlement, SB 1586 prohibits employers from including provisions in an agreement that would prevent the disclosure of the amount or fact of a settlement. SB 1586 passed the Senate 22-9 and the House 47-9.
Alarms (HB 4027)
House Bill 4027 limits local government regulations on certain nonresidential alarm systems and battery-charged fences that meet standards set by the International Electrotechnical Commission. HB 4027 passed the House 53-1 and 27-1 in the Senate.
Education (HB 4031)
House Bill 4031 establishes a state goal to have the percentage of diverse employees employed by the Department of Education reflect the percentage of diverse students in public schools. HB 4031 passed the House 36-21 and the Senate 17-9.
Fishing licenses (HB 4072)
House Bill 4072 eliminates one-day angling licenses, replaces them with a combined one-day angling and shellfish license. The new one-day angling and shellfish licenses will not go up in price, making obtaining the license easier and cheaper. HB 4072 also requires steelhead anglers to obtain new validation and harvest cards. HB 4072 passed the House 58-2 and the Senate 26-0.
Restitution (HB 4075)
House Bill 4075 simplifies the process for crime victims, including businesses, to receive restitution for economic damages by ensuring victims are paid in full before criminals pay court fines. HB 4075 passed both the House and Senate unanimously.
Workers comp (HB 4086)
House Bill 4086 amends provisions of Oregon’s workers' compensation law related to beneficiaries, including broadening the definition of a dependent and removing exclusions for dependents who are noncitizens living abroad and spouses living in a "state of abandonment." HB 4086 amends the state’s definitions of "beneficiary," "child" and "dependent" and replaces the terms "invalid" with "incapacitated." HB 4086 passed the House 48-6 and the Senate 23-4.
Real estate (HB 4103)
House Bill 4103 increases the penalty for offenses related to engaging in professional real-estate activity without holding an active real-estate license. HB 4103 passed the House 51-1 and passed unanimously in the Senate.
Traffic citations (HB 4105)
House Bill 4105 authorizes cities to appoint “duly authorized traffic enforcement agents” who would be able to issue traffic citations from collected traffic camera evidence, without being police officers. HB 4105 authorizes traffic enforcement agents to present evidence, examine and cross-examine witnesses, and make arguments in trials relating to citations issued by the agent. HB 4105 passed House 36-23 and the Senate 17-6.
Firefighters (HB 4113)
House Bill 4113 will expand the list of cancers considered occupational diseases for eligible non-volunteer firefighters in Oregon to include bladder and gynecological cancers. HB 4113 passed the House 55-3 and passed the Senate unanimously.
School boards (HB 4114)
House Bill 4114 requires members of district school boards to file verified statements of economic interest with the Oregon Government Ethics Commission. These statements include information about their economic interests including income, real estate, and potential conflicts of interest. HB 4114 passed the House 41-16 and passed the Senate 23 to 3.
Child support (HB 4121)
Authorizes the presiding judge of a judicial district to appoint a child support referee to process or hear certain child support or parentage matters. HB 4121 passed both the House and Senate unanimously.
Education (HB 4124)
House Bill 4124 requires the Department of Education to conduct surveys related to academic assessments administered to students by school districts and to develop recommendations and best practices related to those assessments. HB 4124 passed the House 49-10 and the Senate 23-3.
Voter registration (HB 4133)
House Bill 4133 further simplifies Oregon’s voter registration system by allowing qualified individuals to register to vote if an individual has a social security number. HB 4133 also requires registration systems to allow an individual to register with only the final four digits of their social security number. Third-party organizations approved by the Oregon Secretary of State may also now submit registrations on behalf of voters. HB 4133 passed the House 33-23, and the Senate 18-7.
Temporary disability (HB 4138)
House Bill 4138 amends provisions of Oregon’s Workers Compensation Law, limiting insurers' ability to recover overpayments, and requiring workers to receive a written notice before disability payments are suspended. HB 4138 passed unanimously in the House and passed 25-1 in the Senate.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.