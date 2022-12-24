 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

New Oregon college scholarships leave some Indigenous students out

  • 0
Leave out 1.jpg

Tashina “Bear” Cunningham, 19, selects beads to make a lanyard during an event they helped organize at the Portland State University Native American Student and Community Center. Cunningham is a descendant of the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians but is not enrolled in the tribe and will not qualify for the state’s Tribal Student Grant to help Indigenous students pay for college.

 Sami Edge/The Oregonian

Editor's Note

This story originally appeared at www.oregonlive.com and was brought to you through a partnership between The Oregonian/OregonLive and Report for America. Learn how to support this crucial work at www.reportforamerica.org.

SALEM — Rachel Cushman was on the cusp of what she thought was financial security for college when the floor fell from underneath her.

The year was 2005 and Cushman, 18, had set her sights on becoming the first person in her family to attend college. Cushman was in the final stages of securing a scholarship through the Gates Millennium Scholars program for minority students. That’s when she says things went south.

Leave out 2.jpg

Tashina “Bear” Cunningham, right, talks with a community member at an event she helped organize at Portland State University's Native American Student and Community Center to mark the end of Native American Heritage Month.
Leave out 3.jpg

Yazzie Chee, a University of Oregon student, doesn’t believe he’d be able to qualify for the university’s program to waive tuition and fees for Oregon residents who belong to out-of-state tribes. Chee is Navajo but not enrolled in the tribe and has struggled to document his tribal connections. “I don’t think a piece of paper is enough to say somebody’s Indigenous or not,” Chee said.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Local News

Sports

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred