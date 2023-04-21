Wolverine tracks.jpg

Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife staff on April 6, 2023, confirmed a wolverine made these tracks near Highway 20 east of Santiam Pass.

 Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife/Contributed Photo

SANTIAM PASS — The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has confirmed an April 6 video of a wolverine crossing Highway 20 east of Santiam Pass. ODFW Deschutes District staff confirmed tracks near the video location on the day of the sighting.

During the last month, there have been several wolverine sighting reports submitted to ODFW and Cascadia Wild, a nonprofit organization conducting community science wildlife surveys for wolverine on Mount Hood. The first report was made on March 20 by two people fishing on the Columbia River who took photos of a wolverine on the bank of McGuire Island. Additional sightings were confirmed in Damascus, Oregon City and Colton oduring the next several days.

