SALEM — Oregonians seeking relief from the heat this weekend can visit pools, shopping malls and movie theaters without capacity restrictions, the Oregon Health Authority announced Friday, June 25.
The state health agency suspended COVID-19 capacity limits at large venues that may provide shelter from the temperatures, which are expected to go above 100 degrees Fahrenheit both Saturday, June 26, and Sunday, June 27. The health authority also suspended capacity limits at cooling centers and on public transit on June 25.
Portland will have three cooling centers around the city open all weekend.
