PORTLAND — The Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission has issued a mandatory recall for several marijuana products due to the potential presence of pesticides.
The OLCC in a press release Friday, Dec. 2, reported the possible marijuana product contamination is a result of failure to follow OLCC and Oregon Health Authority rules for tracking and isolating marijuana products where the presence of pesticides has been detected.
This recall has been issued for 9,300 units that were on the market and affects 13,600 units sold to consumers. The OLCC is issuing the recall to ensure that licensees do not sell, and customers do not consume the products because OLCC investigators cannot determine if the potential contamination is isolated or is widespread.
The recalled products are concentrated forms of psychoactive THC; they range from inhalable items, including jars of THC extract and THC vape cartridges, to an ingestible form of THC known as Rick Simpson Oil.
The recall is for the marijuana products that OLCC licensees manufactured under the trade names Bobsled and Quantum Alchemy. For a list of the products and images with the full OLCC press release, visit: shorturl.at/ahpAN.
The OLCC has notified cannabis retailers about the recall, advising these products are under a mandatory recall with instructions on how the products must be destroyed or returned to a licensed supplier for destruction. The OLCC uses the state’s Cannabis Tracking System to detect the potentially tainted products, contact the licensees that produced the impacted brands and locate all the questionable items distributed and sold through Oregon’s regulated market.
OLCC inspectors will follow up with licensees in possession of the affected products to ensure they are removed from sale, isolated from other inventory, and then ultimately destroyed according to OLCC rules. Customers who have purchased this product can either return it to the OLCC-licensed retailer they purchased it from or destroy the product.
The OLCC started its investigation on Nov. 29. The companies that produce Bobsled products (Bobsled LLC) and Quantum Alchemy products (Happy Hollow Farms Inc.) are cooperating with OLCC in the isolation and destruction of the affected items.
Although the discovery of these incidents occurred simultaneously, OLCC is investigating them as separate incidents.
Consumers with health-related concerns about a recalled product should contact the Oregon Poison Center at 800-222-1222 or their medical provider.
If consumers have other product-related complaints related to this recall, they should notify the OLCC at olcc.recalls@oregon.gov and include any information they have, including the consumer’s name and phone number or alternative means of contact.
