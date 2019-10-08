Rapper Snoop Dogg performs for the Allen Fieldhouse crowd during Late Night in the Phog, Kansas' annual NCAA college basketball kickoff at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas on Friday. The following evening, the hip-hop icon traveled to Ontario, population 11,009, to celebrate the opening of a cannabis retail shop called Hotbox Farms. And his free, last-minute performance sparked alarm among local law enforcement, who initiated "major incident response protocol," the Malheur Enterprise reported Friday.