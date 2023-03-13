Oregon Arts and Culture Caucus.jpg

Democrat state Rep. Rob Nosse of Portland, front, second from right, poses for a photo with fellow lawmakers and performers at the Arts and Culture Caucus Launch Event on Feb. 27, 2023, at the Elsinore Theatre in Salem.

 Oregon Arts and Culture Caucus/Contributed Photo

SALEM —Another 14 Oregon legislators have joined the new Oregon Arts and Culture Caucus, increasing membership to 23 and making it one of Oregon’s largest bipartisan caucuses.

The caucus held a kickoff event Feb. 27 at Salem’s Elsinore Theatre, which drew more than 350 arts and culture enthusiasts, according to a press release from the caucs. In the days leading up to the event, four additional Democrats from the Portland-metro area joined: Reps. Dacia Grayber, Annessa Hartman, Lisa Reynolds and Ricki Ruiz.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.