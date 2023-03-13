Democrat state Rep. Rob Nosse of Portland, front, second from right, poses for a photo with fellow lawmakers and performers at the Arts and Culture Caucus Launch Event on Feb. 27, 2023, at the Elsinore Theatre in Salem.
SALEM —Another 14 Oregon legislators have joined the new Oregon Arts and Culture Caucus, increasing membership to 23 and making it one of Oregon’s largest bipartisan caucuses.
The caucus held a kickoff event Feb. 27 at Salem’s Elsinore Theatre, which drew more than 350 arts and culture enthusiasts, according to a press release from the caucs. In the days leading up to the event, four additional Democrats from the Portland-metro area joined: Reps. Dacia Grayber, Annessa Hartman, Lisa Reynolds and Ricki Ruiz.
And after the event, 10 more legislators signed up — nine Democrats and one Republican, Rep. Kevin Mannix of Keizer. Most of the newest members were from Portland or the surrounding area, but Rep. Emerson Levy of Bend, Sen. James Manning Jr. of Eugene also joined.
“The interest in this caucus, and its rapid growth, just show how much people value the arts and culture organizations in Oregon and how important it is that we support this sector,” said Rep. Rob Nosse, D-Portland, the caucus coordinator.
“Arts and culture are so important to Oregon,” he. “All around our state, every day there are concerts, comedy events, public hearings, podcasts, theatrical performances, debates and community events that bring the people of our state together. We must support the cultural and community hubs in our neighborhoods, and I hope this caucus will continue to ensure arts and culture thrive in this state.”
The Oregon Arts Commission led the effort to form the Arts and Culture Caucus formed in recognition of the vital role arts and culture play in the livability and prosperity of Oregon communities and in enriching the lives of Oregonians. The caucus serves as a resource to the Oregon Legislature on key issues affecting the arts and culture sector.
