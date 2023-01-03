SALEM — The Oregon Department of Energy is accepting applications for the second round of funding through the agency’s Community Renewable Energy Grant Program.
According to a press release, the state is making $12 million available to support planning and construction of renewable energy or energy resilience projects for tribes, public bodies and consumer-owned utilities.
Funding is available for four types of projects — planning a renewable energy project, planning a renewable energy project that also has a resilience component, construction of a renewable energy project or construction of a renewable energy project with a resilience component.
“The Oregon Department of Energy received dozens of applications for outstanding projects across the state in our grant program’s first round of funding,” said ODOE Director Janine Benner. “We’re thrilled to be able to award grants to more projects that will support clean energy and community energy resilience, bolster local jobs and economic development, and create energy cost savings for Oregonians.”
Eligible projects include renewable energy generation systems like solar or wind, as well as energy storage systems, electric vehicle charging stations, or micro-grid technologies paired with new or existing renewable energy systems. Eligible applicants are encouraged to partner with community groups, nonprofits, private businesses and others on potential projects.
In October, the agency announced 21 recipients of the first round of grant funds totaling $12 million, including $816,424 to the city of Pendleton to install a net-metered solar system at the city's water treatment plant, $850,000 to Pendleton for a solar project to provide backup power to the water treatment plant and $1 million to the Confederated Tribes of Umatilla Indian Reservation for the installation of a net-meter solar system.
ODOE again will offer grants up to $100,000 for eligible planning projects and up to $1 million for eligible construction projects. Planning grants can cover up to 100% of eligible costs to develop a plan to build renewable energy and energy resilience projects. Construction grants for renewable energy projects can cover up to 50% of eligible costs to build the project, while construction grants for resilience projects can cover up to 100%. Awards will be made on a competitive basis and priority will be given to projects that support energy resilience and that serve qualifying communities, including communities of color, low-income communities, tribes, rural areas and other traditionally underserved groups.
The Community Renewable Energy Grant Program was created by the Oregon Legislature in 2021 to support projects outside Portland city limits, with a total budget of $50 million. ODOE will make additional rounds of funding available through 2024.
Applications are due by Feb. 15 and will be checked for completeness before going through a competitively-scored review. More information is available on the ODOE website.
