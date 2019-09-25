SALEM — The Oregon Department of Human Services announced Wednesday that Rebecca Jones Gaston will be the new director for its Child Welfare Program.
Jones Gaston is currently the executive director of the Social Services Administration in Maryland.
She’s replacing Oregon’s former child welfare director Marilyn Jones. She retired after a series of scandals including reports of Oregon foster care children who were sent to out-of-state facilities and never received visits from caseworkers.
This spring, Gov. Kate Brown created a new oversight board in an attempt to solve the state’s child welfare crisis.
Jones Gaston will begin her new position Nov. 4. She’s been working in human services and child welfare for more than 22 years.
