SALEM — The Oregon Emergency Communications tax rate will increase from 75 cents to $1 beginning Jan. 1. This is the first increase to the 911 tax since 1995.
Phone companies and retailers are required to collect the tax and pay it to the Oregon Department of Revenue. The 911 tax provides about 24% of the total operating costs for 911 centers in Oregon.
Examples of products or services subject to the 911 tax include landline telephone service, voice over internet protocol (VoIP) service, and wireless telephone prepaid or postpaid service.
Examples of products or services not subject to the 911 tax include phone accessories, such as batteries, chargers and phone covers as well as ringtones and long-distance phone cards.
For more information on the state 911 program and how Oregon 911 tax revenue is used, see “Emergency Communications Tax” on the Oregon Office of Emergency Management website: www.oregon.gov/oem/911/Pages/911-Tax-Distribution.aspx.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.