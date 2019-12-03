SALEM — When Oregon residents update their addresses with the Department of Motor Vehicles, they will no longer be required to apply a sticker on their driver's license, permit or ID card as of Jan. 1.
The DMV will no longer mail labels with new addresses on changes of addresses received after Dec. 31. Under House Bill 57 passed during the 2019 Oregon Legislature, the state joined the vast majority of states in ending the use of address stickers.
Ending the use of address stickers is estimated to save $550,000 a year in printing and postage costs. That savings will go into the State Highway Fund to support local and state roads.
Oregon law requires driver's license, permit and ID card holders to file a change of address with DMV within 30 days of moving to a new address within Oregon. Residents can file a change of address for free on the DMV website.
Until this law change, Oregon was one of only three states that required cardholders to place a new address sticker on a license, permit or ID card. As of Jan. 1, only Connecticut and Michigan will still require the use of stickers.
