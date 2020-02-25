Oregon Health Authority monitoring 76 for novel coronavirus

SALEM — The Oregon Health Authority is starting weekly updates on the novel coronavirus.
No cases have been reported in Oregon yet, but the state is monitoring 76 people.
Those people have either traveled to China or have close ties to someone else who traveled to China.
Now the state just wants to let the public know how it’s keeping tabs on things.
“We have been monitoring people here in Oregon. We’ll continue to monitor. We want to post those results on our website and just be as transparent as we can,” said Oregon Health Authority spokesman, Jonathan Modie.
At this point, monitoring is restricted to people visiting China. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are not including countries with outbreaks like Japan, South Korea and Iran.
The 76 Oregonians being monitored for the new virus have been asked to stay at home and avoid crowds for 14 days. At this point, it’s a request — not a requirement.
Modie said people appear to be complying.
