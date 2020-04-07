SALEM — Oregon’s insurance commissioner for the past two years is the next director of the Department of Consumer and Business Services, its parent agency.
Gov. Kate Brown announced the appointment of Andrew Stolfi on Friday, April 3. His appointment is subject to Senate confirmation. His first day was Monday.
As administrator of the Division of Financial Regulation within the agency — and the state insurance commissioner — he led recent negotiations with insurance companies that resulted in a waiver of cost-sharing with patients in Oregon who require testing for COVID-19.
He will continue as insurance commissioner.
In his broader role as agency director, Stolfi will oversee the Building Codes Division, Division of Financial Regulation, the Oregon Health Insurance Marketplace, Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Division, the ombudsman for injured workers, small business ombudsman, Workers’ Compensation Division, Workers’ Compensation Board and the Central Services Division.
“I believe strongly in our mission of consumer protection,” Stolfi said.
Brown said in announcing his appointment:
"He understands the importance of supporting both Oregon’s consumer needs and our business environment during these unprecedented times. His diverse professional background, coupled with a focus on consumer protection, will serve Oregonians well.”
Stolfi came to Oregon two years ago from the International Association of Insurance Supervisors, based in Switzerland. He spent six years there, ending up as chief operating officer and chief counsel. Before then, he was at the Illinois Department of Insurance for about three years, ending up as acting director, and also was in the office of legal counsel for the governor.
He currently serves on the executive committee and as the vice chair of the Health Innovation Working Group and the Consumer Liaison Committee of the National Association of Insurance Commissioners.
He earned a bachelor’s degree in biology in 1999 from the University of Vermont and his law degree in 2002 from the Chicago-Kent College of Law at the Illinois Institute of Technology.
He succeeds Lou Savage, who has been acting director since Cameron Smith left the job in November. Smith is now deputy secretary of state. Savage will be the acting administrator of Stolfi’s former division in DCBS.
