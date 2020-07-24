SALEM — Oregon Democratic U.S. Reps. Earl Blumenauer and Suzanne Bonamici Friday, July 24, demanded the immediate resignation of acting Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security Chad Wolf.
Wolf and his department have been key actors in the deployment of federal law enforcement officers to Portland amid ongoing demonstrations against police brutality and for racial justice.
Blumenauer and Bonamici, along with about a dozen other lawmakers, sent a letter to Wolf July 24 stating he has abused his power and incited violence against demonstrators in Portland.
“The right to peaceably assemble and protest is protected by the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Protests have been the cornerstone of change in this country,” the letter reads. “The people of Portland were protesting police brutality, and you responded to them with further brutality … These are authoritarian tactics that go against the bedrock of our democratic principles.”
The letter also states that Wolf has remained in his position, in an acting capacity, “well beyond the limit designated by federal law,” as determined by the Federal Vacancies Reform Act.
The lawmakers are asking for a response from Wolf by July 27.
