SALEM — Oregon wildlife lovers may soon be able to show their support for woodland creatures with a special-purpose license plate featuring an icon of the American West, the mule deer. The plates will also include an image of Mt Hood and the words “Watch for Wildlife.”
The DMV will put the license plates into production if the Oregon Wildlife Foundation can sell 3,000 vouchers at a cost of $42 each, plus regular title, registration and plate fees. The vouchers can be exchanged for the new plates within 120 days before a vehicle’s stickers expire.
The foundation, which supports wildlife conservation projects around the state, will also auction off spots on a VIP list for low-number plates, such as WW 00001. Funds generated from the sale of the plates and the auction will benefit wildlife conservation projects.
