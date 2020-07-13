In this Jan. 11, 2018, file photo, clouds hover over the Oregon State Capitol in Salem. Acting quickly after the death of George Floyd, Oregon has publicly named bad apples among law enforcement, over 1,700 whose transgressions over the past 50 years were so serious that they were banned from working in law enforcement in the state. The online posting last week happened after the Oregon Legislature, meeting in special session last month, created a law requiring the Department of Public Safety Standards and Training to establish a statewide online public database of records for officers whose certification has been revoked or suspended. Some other states are moving in the same direction.