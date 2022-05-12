SALEM — Oregon Parks and Recreation Department is convening a workgroup to draft criteria for managing drone take-offs and landings in state parks and along the ocean shore.
Adopting the formal administrative rules began in January, but department Director Lisa Sumption paused the process to allow the group to conduct research and suggest ways to develop maps, according to a recent news release from OPRD.
State parks and recreation invited members to the workgroup who represent a wide range of interests and expertise, including conservation organizations, drone enthusiasts and trail users. The workgroup, which will report its results to Sumption, first has to draft criteria for locations allowing and restricting drone take-offs and landings. Then park managers will apply the criteria to create maps showing the proposed sites in state parks and along the ocean shore.
Sumption move to hit pause came after a conversation with the Oregon State Parks and Recreation Commission and members of the public at an April 13, commission meeting. The decision follows a two-month public rulemaking process that generated much public feedback in support and critical of the proposed rules.
“Drones are growing in popularity as a way to get outside and enjoy parks,” said Guy Rodrigue, OPRD central resources manager, who will convene the workgroup. “This workgroup gives us a chance to hear from a diverse group of stakeholders on the best way to balance providing places for drone pilots to capture photos while also protecting wildlife and park lands.”
Once the drone criteria and maps are drafted and delivered to Sumption, the department expects to reconvene a Rule Advisory Committee and restart the process of amending the Oregon Administrative Rules. The committee will be able to refer to the criteria and maps as part of the process of drafting rules for drone pilots, hobbyists and the general public. The Oregon State Parks and Recreation Commission has the task of approving the amended rules.
Oregon has no state park rules that specifically prohibit people from flying a drone in an Oregon state park, though Federal Aviation Authority rules apply. However, some park managers have created temporary limits on the places and times a person can use a drone to protect sensitive plants and animals as well as public and private property.
OPRD cannot adopt rules specifically related to drones without following the formal public process for amending the Oregon Administrative Rules. Updates on the project and more information about flying drones in state parks are on the Oregon State Parks website at bit.ly/3M7xfNU.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.