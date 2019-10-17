SALEM — A Republican in the Oregon Senate lodged a handful of formal complaints against his Democratic colleagues for creating a hostile workplace, in the wake of threats another Republican, State Sen. Brian Boquist, R-Dallas, made against Oregon state troopers.
Sen. Alan Olsen, R-Canby, accused Democrats — including top legislative leaders — of making it uncomfortable for Senate Republicans to return to work after they staged a nine-day boycott earlier this summer.
Olsen’s complaint alleges Senate Majority Leader Ginny Burdick’s comments that the Republican walkout was an act of terrorism precipitated a “hostile workplace upon” the Republicans return. Olsen also blames Senate President Peter Courtney, D-Salem, and House Speaker Tina Kotek, D-Portland, for failing to stop “the insidious language” and therefore allowing “fear and distrust to spread.”
Olsen also filed a complaint against Sen. Sara Gelser, D-Corvallis. He accused Gelser of “bringing distrust and fear onto the Senate floor” and acting with “disdain” toward Senate Republicans once they returned to the Capitol after staging a nine-day boycott of the chamber earlier this summer.
The investigation found the allegations lodged against Gelser were unfounded. In addition, the investigator suggested such complaints were not an appropriate way to address “lack of civility between elected officials.”
The status of the other investigations is unclear.
The state has yet to be billed for the work done by the outside attorney hired to look into Olsen’s complaint, but the attorney charges $505 per hour.
Senate Republicans garnered national media attention when they fled the state to avoid a vote on climate change legislation. When Boquist heard the governor would send out the state troopers to bring absent Republicans back to the Capitol, he said state police should “send bachelors and come heavily armed,” if they tried to apprehend him.
Boquist’s comments went viral. Gelser asked that Boquist not be allowed back in the chamber after a legislative memo concluded his threats appeared credible. An outside attorney also found legislative staff and Capitol employees had reported feeling fearful about returning to the building. Oregon State Police increased their presence of state troopers during the time period.
When Boquist returned to the upper chamber, Gelser stayed off the floor.
“Senator Gelser believed that if she absented herself from the floor while Senator Boquist was present, the Legislative staff would also feel comfortable following her lead,” reads the investigative report done by an outside attorney, Sarah Ryan with the firm Jackson Lewis P.C. “While Senator Gelser was not concerned that she was in immediate danger, she was concerned that staff members and others continued to feel unsafe.”
Olsen accused Gelser of “showboating” for the press, which “denigrated the integrity of the Body and thereby made for an environment that many considered unsafe,” according to his complaint.
Sen. Dennis Linthicum, R-Klamath Falls, joined Olsen’s complaint. After the Republicans left the state Capitol, Linthicum did not return for the end of session and was not present during the time period of the complaint.
Olsen didn’t immediately return an call for comment.
Gelser said she would take Olsen’s word that she made him feel unsafe and said the investigative process is important.
“People should always feel comfortable to bring forward concerns if they feel they are in an unsafe workplace and I happily complied with the investigation,” Gelser said.
Olsen’s complaint is expected to be heard by the Senate Special Committee on Conduct.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.