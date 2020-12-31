SALEM — House Republicans in the Oregon Legislature announced their caucus leadership for 2021 on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020.
House Republican Leader Christine Drazan, R-Canby, will remain in her position for the 2021 Legislative Session and Rep. Daniel Bonham, R-The Dalles, will serve as House Republican deputy leader.
“This leadership team represents rural, suburban and urban areas across the state, and the team’s diverse backgrounds and professional experiences will serve Oregon well," Drazan said in a statement. "As we continue to face challenging issues amplified by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and wildfire recovery efforts, Oregonians expect strong and steady leaders who will fight for their future, and that’s what the House Republican Leadership team will do.”
Rep. Greg Smith, R-Heppner, was listed in the announcement as an ex-officio member of the leadership team as vice chair of Ways and Means. Other members are Rep. Duane Stark, R-Grants Pass, House Republican whip; Rep. Kim Wallan, R-Medford, House Republican assistant whip; Rep. Bill Post, R-Keizer, House Republican assistant deputy; Rep. Shelly Boshart Davis, R-Albany, House Republican assistant leader; Rep. Cedric Hayden, R-Roseburg, House Republican assistant leader; and Rep. Rick Lewis, R-Silverton, House Republican assistant leader.
