SALEM — Oregon’s unemployment rate remained unchained from June to July, according to a press release from the Oregon Employment Department.
July’s unemployment rate was 4% in July, the same as the revised June rate. This was Oregon’s lowest unemployment rate in the current series dating back to 1976 and tied the 4% percent unemployment rate reached in the state in May, June and July 2018. The U.S. unemployment rate was 3.7% in both June and July 2019.
In July, Oregon’s total non-farm payroll employment added 2,400 jobs, following an over-the-month loss of 1,000 jobs, as revised, in June. Monthly gains for July were strongest in professional and business services, health care and social assistance and construction. Two industries cut more than 1,000 jobs in July — leisure and hospitality and government.
