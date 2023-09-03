OSH escapee rescue.jpeg

A member of a Portland Fire & Rescue crew helps pull Oregon State Hospital escapee Christopher Pray out of a shallow pond Friday morning, Sept. 1, 2023, in Portland.

 Portland Fire & Rescue/Contributed Photo

PORTLAND — Escaped Oregon State Hospital patient Christopher Pray is back in police custody after a madcap 36 hours that began with stealing a van while in shackles and ended with firefighters tugging him out of a muddy pond with a rope.

Pray, 39, faces a litany of felony charges, including attempted aggravated murder, robbery and assault. He previously served time in prison and was admitted to the state hospital Wednesday under an aid-and-assist order, intended to help him address mental health issues so he’s competent to stand trial.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.