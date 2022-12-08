Gun-assault-style-weapons-at-Tick-Licker-in-Salem.-Connor-Radnovich-1024x683.jpg

Tick Licker Firearms in Salem sells an array of weapons. The Oregon Supreme Court on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, let stand a Harney County judge's order that temporarily blocks Measure 114 from going into effect.

 Connor Radnovich/Oregon Capital Chronicle

SALEM — The Oregon Supreme Court declined to intervene and block a Harney County judge’s order that temporarily stops a voter-approved firearms measure from going into effect Thursday, Dec. 8.

The state Supreme Court’s order will keep Measure 114 from taking effect today as litigation around the measure proceeds in court. Without the Harney County judicial order and Supreme Court’s decision, the measure would have banned the sale of high-capacity firearms magazines with more than 10 rounds starting today. It would also have and put a permit system in place for firearm purchases that requires buyers to undergo a training course with a law- enforcement-certified instructor.

