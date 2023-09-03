State expects $1 billion extra in treasury this cycle
Oregon is set to pay out a record-breaking $5.6 billion through the “kicker” rebate, which will provide the median Oregon taxpayer close to $1,000 back on their taxes in 2024.

 Oregon Capital Bureau, File

SALEM — The median Oregon taxpayer will receive close to $1,000 back on their taxes next year thanks to state tax revenue continuing to surpass expectations, state economists told lawmakers Wednesday, Aug. 30.

Oregon’s latest quarterly economic forecast tells a familiar story: Tax collections and wages are higher than before the coronavirus pandemic and inflation remains high, though it slowed in recent months.

The East Oregonian contributed to this report.

