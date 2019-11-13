SALEM — The Department of Consumer and Business Services will be soon taking feedback from residents on prescription drug prices.
A public hearing on the topic is scheduled from 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, in the Capitol in Salem. The hearing will be broadcast and public comment will be accepted by the Division of Financial Regulation staff at satellite locations, including the public meeting room of the Pendleton Public Library, 502 S.W. Dorion Ave.
The hearing will cover several topics, such as an overview of the Drug Price Transparency program, results from data collected and panels on drug pricing. The public will also have the opportunity to provide comments on prescription drug prices.
The hearing will also be streamed and can be accessed through the Oregon State Legislature webpage.
