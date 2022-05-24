A recall is underway for Jif peanut butter due to possible contamination of salmonella bacteria. J.M. Smucker Co., the parent company of Jif, issued a recall Friday, May 20, 2022. The recall applies to products with lot codes 1274425 – 2140425, with the digits 425 in the fifth to seventh position.
PORTLAND — Oregon Health Authority is warning the people of Oregon to be on the lookout for Jif brand peanut butter that may be contaminated with salmonella bacteria.
J.M. Smucker Co., the parent company for the peanut butter brand, issued a voluntary recall Friday, May 20. The Food and Drug Administration, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local partners are investigating this outbreak.
The recalled peanut butter was distributed in retail stores and other outlets throughout the country. It includes creamy, crunchy and natural varieties.
Jif peanut butter was included in food boxes distributed through OHA’s food box program. OHA has investigated further and determined the recall lot does include the Jif peanut butter that was distributed in the food boxes. This only impacts the peanut butter product inside the food box, which can be exchanged for a replacement or refunded.
Starting May 24, staff with the Oregon Health Authority began visiting all OHA food hubs and inspecting respective food boxes to substitute any recall product for new. This work will require the remainder of this week to accomplish.
"All warehoused Jif products that are waiting to be distributed have been thoroughly inspected and replaced," according to the announcement.
To see if a jar of Jif peanut butter is being recalled, check the lot number that is printed below the "Best if Used by" date on the label.
The recall applies to products with lot codes 1274425 – 2140425, with the digits 425 in the fifth to seventh position. This information is printed on the back label of the jar.
