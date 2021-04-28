SALEM — People who move to Oregon from another state would not have to demonstrate knowledge of their new state’s traffic laws in order to get a driver’s license under a bill on its way to the governor’s desk after final Senate passage on Monday, April 26.
It’s part of an effort to help the Oregon DMV clear out a backlog of paperwork that’s the result of measures the agency took last year to slow the spread of COVID-19 among its customers and employees.
The DMV said it administers about 100,000 such tests a year, and waiving the requirement would free up appointment slots at its field offices.
Currently, an appointment is required to conduct in-person business at the DMV.
Eight states, including Oregon, require someone with a valid out-of-state license to take a knowledge test to transfer their licenses, according to testimony from DMV Administrator Amy Joyce.
House Bill 2137 would also extend a grace period for drivers with expired licenses or vehicle registrations. It would allow the use of such documents for up to six months after the expiration date.
The current grace period for expired documents ends April 30. The bill would extend it through the end of 2021.
The reason for the extension is DMV’s ongoing struggle to catch up with its backlog.
That only solves part of the problem, said Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, who represents a district that borders Idaho.
“This bill should have been amended to reimburse Oregon residents who receive a citation for expired credentials when traveling in other states,” said Findley, who said it’s happened to his constituents when they’ve ventured across the state line.
