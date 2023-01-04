Power line

Pacific Power, the primary electric power provider in Umatilla County, increased its rates 15% effective Jan. 1, 2023.

 East Oregonian, File

PENDLETON — Many Umatilla County residents can expect a higher price tag on their first electricity bill of 2023.

Oregon’s utility regulator on Thursday, Dec. 29, announced approved rate increases for Pacific Power customers, citing increased costs to produce and purchase electricity.

