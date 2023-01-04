PENDLETON — Many Umatilla County residents can expect a higher price tag on their first electricity bill of 2023.
Oregon’s utility regulator on Thursday, Dec. 29, announced approved rate increases for Pacific Power customers, citing increased costs to produce and purchase electricity.
“Unfortunately, fuel cost increases and supply chain delays caused by global events, combined with increasing volatility in regional electricity markets, drive the price for utilities to produce and purchase electricity,” Megan Decker, who chairs the Oregon Public Utility Commission, said in a press release.
Pacific Power is the electrical provider to Pendleton, Pilot Rock and other areas in the county.
Oregon customers of Pacific Power now are paying an average of 14.8% more for electricity. In a press release, the company said a typical residential customer using 900 kilowatt hours per month can expect monthly bills to increase from $91.89 to $111.34.
Pacific Power said the significant increase is due to inflation and market volatility, as well as costs associated with mitigating wildfire risk. The company has faced multiple lawsuits tied to the 2020 Labor Day wildfires; one of those cases settled in November, and a class action suit awaits trial.
PacifiCorp, the utility’s parent company, services about 2 million customers in six states, including 630,000 customers in Oregon.
Pacific Power offers programs that provide discounts to customers facing income restraints. Customers also can access support through local community action agencies, including the Oregon Energy Fund, Oregon Energy Assistance Program, COVID Energy Assistance Program and Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.