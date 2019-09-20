PORTLAND — Pamplin Media, publisher of the Portland Tribune and several community papers, notified employees this week that the company is cutting their hours and pay. It’s the latest in a series of cutbacks in Oregon media organizations amid an economic crisis in the news industry, but Pamplin said it expects the cuts will be temporary.
The company is reducing full-time staff to 38 hours per week, according to Publisher Mark Garber. That’s a 5% cut in hours, and Pamplin is making a corresponding cut in pay.
In an email to The Oregonian, Garber said revenues have been consistently stable since the Great Recession. But he said this year the company has experienced revenue “softness,” an issue compounded by rising newsprint prices associated with federal tariffs imposed last year.
“We have committed to reviewing the temporary reduction in hours every three months and communicating with employees about our progress toward restoring the week from 38 hours to 40,” Garber wrote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.