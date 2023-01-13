 Skip to main content
Peer mentors key to Measure 110 success, but they work in a broken system

ONTARIO — On a sunny September evening in 2021, Nathaniel Sean Stringer joined family and colleagues for a recovery celebration at a park in Ontario. To enthusiastic applause, he received an award for his service to those struggling with addiction.

Just weeks later, Stringer overdosed on fentanyl and died inside a grocery store. He was 35.

Nathaniel Sean Stringer photo courtesy Sherry Stringer (1).jpg

Nathaniel Sean Stringer was a peer support specialist and peer supervisor working at Malheur County Health Department when he died of a fatal fentanyl overdose in 2021.
4. Sarah Poe outside the Malheur County Health Department Oct. 13 2022 photo byt Emily Green The Lund Report.jpg

Sarah Poe stands Oct. 13, 2022, outside the Malheur County Health Department in Ontario, where she serves as director. Her department launched the first peer program in the area in 2020.
5. Janie Gullickson at the opening of the Multco Behavioral Health Resource Center Nov. 16 2022 photo by Emily Green The Lund Report (1).jpg

Janie Gullickson, executive director of Mental Health and Addiction Association of Oregon, poses for a photo Nov. 16, 2022, inside the new Behavioral Health Resource Center in downtown Portland. Multnomah County has contracted her nonprofit to staff the first two floors of the center with peers.
3. Steven Wolf at Origins Faith Community Ontario Ore. Oct. 13 2022 photo by Kyle Green The Lund Report.JPG

Steven Wolf, OFCOI certified recovery mentor/peer support specialist works Oct. 13, 2022, at the Origins Day Shelter, Ontario. Measure 110 features $302 million that is primarily being used for so-called “wrap-around services,” such as peer mentors and housing support.
9. Nathaniel Sean Stringer photo on wall of Malheur County Health Department photo by Emily Green The Lund Report_0.jpg

A picture of Nathaniel Sean Stringer hangs on a wall Oct. 13, 2022, inside the Malheur County Health Department outside the room where his office used to be.
The Lund Report is tracking addiction issues as part of a reporting fellowship sponsored by the Association of Health Care Journalists and The Commonwealth Fund. Emily Green can be reached at emily@thelundreport.org.

