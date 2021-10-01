PORTLAND — Portland firefighters soon will have access to bulletproof vests while on the job.
The decision was spurred by a “changing landscape” and more calls that increase the possibility of firefighters being involved with aggressive patients and bystanders, according to Portland Fire & Rescue spokesperson Terry Foster.
Purchasing the vests was discussed by the agency’s safety committee and supported by Fire Chief Sara Boone, Foster said.
Many specifics still need to be worked out, such as when the vests will be worn, how many will be purchased and when they will be implemented.
However, the decision is fully supported by the firefighters union, said Isaac McLennan, vice president of the Portland Fire Fighters’ Association.
Firefighters have been more concerned for their safety because of responders being attacked or stabbed in Oregon and other parts of the country, McLennan said.
McLennan referenced a 2018 fire in Springfield where a man started shooting at firefighters responding to a house fire. Police said authorities believed the man intentionally set the 4 a.m. blaze to ambush emergency responders.
No one was seriously injured, but the attack left fire truck windshields riddled with bullet holes.
The purchase of the bulletproof vests doesn’t mean firefighters will be sent into more dangerous situations, however.
A scenario for their use would be responders going in to rescue an injured person while police worked to secure an area with an active shooter, McLennan said.
The decision to provide the bulletproof vests comes during a year of record-breaking violence in Portland. The Portland Police Bureau reported 837 shootings through August, with the largest year-over-year increase in the north precinct, where 383 shootings were reported by Aug. 31 — a more than 100% increase from the same period in 2020.
However, acquiring bulletproof vests has been discussed for a while, McLennan said.
“This is just another tool … to keep firefighters safe,” he said.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.